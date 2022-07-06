Localized Heavy Rain Possible

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well we finally get a break from the heat but not so much a break from the humidity. We also have a Weather Alert with the potential for heavy rainfall. The storms that will be developing overnight through Thursday morning should be very proficient rainmakers. It is not out of the question that they could drop down an inch to an inch and a half of rain in a short amount of time in a very localized area. The timing for round one of heavy rain would be overnight through Thursday morning. Then we have another potential round of showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday night through Friday morning. The risk for severe weather is there, in the form of strong wind, but our focus is on how much rain we are going to get. Once we get through Friday afternoon the chances for rain really diminished greatly. Saturday and Sunday both look to be on the dry side with temperatures only topping out in the mid 80s.

