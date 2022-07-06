Progress is being made on collapsed building in Edina

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - Clean-up continues from a building that collapsed on East Lafayette Street back in March.

Three downtown buildings have collapsed in the town since 2018.

Officials are cleaning up with caution as they continue to sift through remaining debris.

“We’re just finishing up the safety concerns about some of the hanging brick and some of the things they need to fill. You know and pouring the sidewalk,” Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop.

Moving forward there is concern that more buildings could collapse in the future.

“There was some concern. We’ve had initially inspections done and we don’t believe that they’re going to collapse soon. We’ve contacted an engineering firm with a building inspector and they’re going to do a proper inspection and give us a report that we present to the counsel to see what we need to do to move forward,” Bishop said.

The building owner has plans to fix up the property, but exact plans have not yet been made.

