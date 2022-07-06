Advertisement

Progress is being made on collapsed building in Edina

Clean-up continues from a building that collapsed on East Lafayette street back in March.
Clean-up continues from a building that collapsed on East Lafayette street back in March.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - Clean-up continues from a building that collapsed on East Lafayette Street back in March.

Three downtown buildings have collapsed in the town since 2018.

Officials are cleaning up with caution as they continue to sift through remaining debris.

“We’re just finishing up the safety concerns about some of the hanging brick and some of the things they need to fill. You know and pouring the sidewalk,” Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop.

Moving forward there is concern that more buildings could collapse in the future.

“There was some concern. We’ve had initially inspections done and we don’t believe that they’re going to collapse soon. We’ve contacted an engineering firm with a building inspector and they’re going to do a proper inspection and give us a report that we present to the counsel to see what we need to do to move forward,” Bishop said.

The building owner has plans to fix up the property, but exact plans have not yet been made.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Arrested and charged with 12 counts of dissemination and possession of child pornography
Pike County man arrested on child pornography, drug charges
Keokuk Public Library Park
Keokuk Public Library breaks ground on park project
Carthage Public Library District Director Amy Gee said once construction begins, it could take...
New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
EMT workers, lifeguards offer tips to stay safe in the heat
EMT workers, lifeguards give tips and warnings to prevent heat exhaustion