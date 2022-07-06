WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 5) Fort Madison Bloodhounds Will Return To Post-Season Play On The IHSAA Diamond On Friday In Lee County And The South Shelby Cardinals Are Preparing For A Major Facilities Upgrade In The Weeks Ahead

Advertisement

Fort Madison Bloodhounds Will Return To Post-Season Play On The IHSAA Diamond On Friday In Lee County And The South Shelby Cardinals Are Preparing For A Major Facilities Upgrade In The Weeks Ahead

Central Lee Hoping That Their New Technology Addition Will Assists The Hawks In Hosting More Track Meets Next Spring
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Baseball team Set To Return To The IHSAA Playoff Spotlight On Friday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In just three days, the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison will return to the post-season baseball diamond for the second year in a row in “The Hawkeye State!” FMHS is hoping that the special bond that the seniors on this years squad with their head coach will give them the extra boost they may need to make a big run in the state playoffs in the weeks ahead. We’ll have the latest from Hounds Country...

In Donnellson, the Hawks of Central Lee High School have made a major investment that could open the door for the school to host more track and field events in the years ahead in Lee County. We’ll have the story on how the Cards are hoping that the “timing” is right for the CLHS Track & Field program to utilize a new technological advancement in a major way. We’ll have the story...

In the “Show Me State” right now in Shelbina, the Cardinals of South Shelby High School are in the midst of upgrading 2 major area’s of their athletic facilities. We’ll have details on what’s on the horizon at SSHS that will benefit Cardinal student-athletes for many years to come in a big way. We’ll have details...

