Another Round of Heavy Rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert for a Flood Watch for the entire region. A similar scenario to what we had Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms develop and push across the area in the overnight hours. At this time it looks as if those showers and thunderstorms will exit the area by around seven 8 AM. As opposed to Thursday morning when they were there for the commute. Once the showers move through the area we will start to see improving conditions Friday afternoon. There still could be some scattered cloud cover along with a couple of isolated showers on Friday in the afternoon hours. Saturday mostly sunny skies and temperatures top out only in the low 80s. Sunday mostly sunny skies and temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Although the rainfall was much needed it sure came all at once. We had rainfall reports in excess of 3 inches in multiple locations across the Tri-States. Overnight we may see another one to 3 inches of rainfall.

