Advertisement

Another Round of Heavy Rain

Flood Watch Issued
Heavy rain may cause flash flooding
Heavy rain may cause flash flooding(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert for a Flood Watch for the entire region. A similar scenario to what we had Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms develop and push across the area in the overnight hours. At this time it looks as if those showers and thunderstorms will exit the area by around seven 8 AM. As opposed to Thursday morning when they were there for the commute. Once the showers move through the area we will start to see improving conditions Friday afternoon. There still could be some scattered cloud cover along with a couple of isolated showers on Friday in the afternoon hours. Saturday mostly sunny skies and temperatures top out only in the low 80s. Sunday mostly sunny skies and temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Although the rainfall was much needed it sure came all at once. We had rainfall reports in excess of 3 inches in multiple locations across the Tri-States. Overnight we may see another one to 3 inches of rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Gilker sentenced to 19 years for sex crimes against child
Quincy Regional Airport
Two airlines seek contract at Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

Futurecast model depicting what the storms will look like at 4 AM.
Heavy rain leads to flooding concerns
StormTrak Weather Midday Thursday
StormTrak Weather Midday Thursday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening