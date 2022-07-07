Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison just got a little sweeter with its latest small business addition.
The shop opened in mid-June.
Owner Jerry Reuther used to drive to Iowa City to get a boba treat and realized that the community was in need of one a little closer to home.
“I had talked to a few people and they said they go up to Iowa City themselves to get it too. So I figured, ‘why not put it in Fort Madison’ so I don’t have to drive that far,” Reuther said.
The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.
Reuther said he is looking to hire one more team member.
Applicants can apply at the store.
