Advertisement

City crews work to clear storm drains

City crews spent much of the morning cleaning storm drains, gates and inlets so that water...
City crews spent much of the morning cleaning storm drains, gates and inlets so that water would not pond on the roads.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - When it rains, it pours. That was the case around the region this morning.

Thunderstorms ended up dropping anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain.

This soaking came after a relatively dry period, which has allowed plenty of debris to pile up along the side of the roads and inside storm drains.

Quincy Central Services crews spent Thursday morning unclogging storm inlets and checking lines.

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said while crews try to clean storm grates at least once a month, they oftentimes do not know there is an issue until there is a downpour.

“The storm inlets, a lot of times we don’t know that there’s an issue with them until we get a rain like this,” Schafer said. “There could be something that’s kind of hidden inside of them. They’re a little bit bigger, and they will hold some water so until we get a bigger rain like this, we don’t really know that there is an issue inside there.”

He said the work the crews are doing is an effort to keep everyone safe.

“The most important thing is obviously you want to keep the water off the roads so you don’t have any kind of hydroplaning or something like that with a car,” Schafer said. “So, that’s the main reason to keep them clean.”

Many storm drains were checked and cleaned on Thursday, but there remain some problematic issues across the city.

Schafer said they have noticed some extra water filling the lines and spilling onto the roads in that area and crews are monitoring the situation.

With a flood watch in effect and more heavy rain expected, they advise drivers use caution when travelling if they encounter ponding on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Gilker sentenced to 19 years for sex crimes against child
Quincy Regional Airport
Two airlines seek contract at Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

The trees by Quincy Junior High have been treated and are healthy.
Tree commission provides ash tree update
Warsaw officials are looking to revamp the chamber of commerce to spark economic growth in...
Warsaw leaders looking to revamp chamber of commerce to spark economic growth
QPC bus drivers needed
QPS increases pay to entice new bus drivers
Quincy residents are concerned with changes to the city's recycling program
Quincy residents are concerned with changes to the city's recycling program