City crews work to clear storm drains

QUINCY (WGEM) - When it rains, it pours. That was the case around the region this morning.

Thunderstorms ended up dropping anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain.

This soaking came after a relatively dry period, which has allowed plenty of debris to pile up along the side of the roads and inside storm drains.

Quincy Central Services crews spent Thursday morning unclogging storm inlets and checking lines.

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said while crews try to clean storm grates at least once a month, they oftentimes do not know there is an issue until there is a downpour.

“The storm inlets, a lot of times we don’t know that there’s an issue with them until we get a rain like this,” Schafer said. “There could be something that’s kind of hidden inside of them. They’re a little bit bigger, and they will hold some water so until we get a bigger rain like this, we don’t really know that there is an issue inside there.”

He said the work the crews are doing is an effort to keep everyone safe.

“The most important thing is obviously you want to keep the water off the roads so you don’t have any kind of hydroplaning or something like that with a car,” Schafer said. “So, that’s the main reason to keep them clean.”

Many storm drains were checked and cleaned on Thursday, but there remain some problematic issues across the city.

Schafer said they have noticed some extra water filling the lines and spilling onto the roads in that area and crews are monitoring the situation.

With a flood watch in effect and more heavy rain expected, they advise drivers use caution when travelling if they encounter ponding on the roads.

