Drivers react to declining Missouri gas prices

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - While gas prices are still high, they are dropping in the state of Missouri.

On Wednesday the average price of unleaded regular gas in Missouri is $4.50 per gallon. That is a decline from last week’s $4.58 per gallon.

In the state of Missouri, Joplin has the lowest average unleaded gas prices at $4.28 per gallon. Jefferson City has the highest gas prices in the state at $4.75 per gallon.

Residents are hoping the gas price decline will bring some relief.

New London resident Samantha Miles has five children. She said her family tries to make multiple stops in one trip to save money.

“We have a large family and so we have to take two vehicles so we have to put all of our appointments in one day. So it makes everything very, very hectic and kind of crazy trying to get places,” Miles said.

Miles said they used to drive to the library more frequently but haven’t because of gas prices.

“We can’t do the library program as often because we can’t go to town more than once, so anything we have we try to stick it in one day,” Miles said.

Miles said she did not notice the decline because prices are still high.

“I mean it affects you being able to buy groceries or doing anything else with your family. If you have to spend everything on gas you don’t have anything else left at the end of the month to take care of everything you have to take care of,” Miles said.

