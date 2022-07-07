EMT workers, lifeguards give tips and warnings to prevent heat exhaustion

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local ambulance crews are staying busy with heat-related emergencies.

Officials at the Indian Mounds Pool say more than 200 people come by on any given hot day.

And while a dip in the pool may seem refreshing, local lifeguards said it doesn’t prevent you from heat exhaustion. Lifeguard Grayden Ginster said they see their share of heat exhaustion at the pool.

Adams County Emergency Deputy Chief of Operations Alex Ussery said they have seen a slight uptick in heat-related calls over the last month.

“In the last 30 days, we’ve seen about 8 heat exhaustions,” Ussery said. “8 that have been identified as heat exhaustions, and the 60 days prior to that we were about 4 or 5.”

Ussery said emergency workers are prepared for more hot days. He said they stay staffed up on days like when summer festivals are happening.

“That way, we can maybe help identify something early on that could be a potential issue and we could intervene sooner before someone has to be taken to the hospital,” Ussery.

Ginster said he urges people to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, and get out of the sun. Like they do as lifeguards working a full day’s shift at the pool.

“Normally I take a break every hour to make sure I drink at least a cup or bottle of water,” Ginster said.

Recreation Programs Manager Kyle Jacoby says they make sure lifeguards have guard breaks every 10 to 15 minutes.

“That way we keep them hydrated and rotating around,” Jacoby.

Ussery has simple advice to combat heat exhaustion. Get in a cool environment and stay hydrated.

Heat exhaustion can come on fast and can lead to heatstroke. Signs to look out for including muscle cramps, headache, dizziness and fast breathing. If you think someone has heat exhaustion, call 9-1-1.

