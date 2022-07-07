Advertisement

Funding request for expert witness approved in murder trial

Carlos Williams
Carlos Williams(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A motion for funds to hire an expert witness in the case of a Quincy man charged with a 2019 murder was approved Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Carlos Williams faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith, who was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane. Williams is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019.

Adams County First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said the objections he previously expressed have been addressed and he acknowledges that the need to review the evidence is acceptable.

The trial will be scheduled later this year. Williams is being held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.

New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison
Bradley Yohn takes notes in May in Adams County Court. (FILE PHOTO)
