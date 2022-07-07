Funding request for expert witness approved in murder trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - A motion for funds to hire an expert witness in the case of a Quincy man charged with a 2019 murder was approved Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Carlos Williams faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith, who was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane. Williams is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019.

Adams County First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said the objections he previously expressed have been addressed and he acknowledges that the need to review the evidence is acceptable.

The trial will be scheduled later this year. Williams is being held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.

