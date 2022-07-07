Advertisement

Hannibal Aquatic Center asking for toy donations, kids swim for free

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Aquatic Center in Hannibal is celebrating Christmas early this year and they are asking for your toy donations.

This Sunday is “Christmas in July Day” at the pool and they are collecting new toys for the Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri program.

Children between the ages of 5 and 17 who bring an unwrapped toy get into the pool for free.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation Supervisor Mary Lynne Richards encourages everyone to give back to the community.

“We see a lot of families getting involved in the Toys for Tots program because they want their youngsters to see how lucky we are to live in a community that helps others,” Richards said.

Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri provides toys for about 600 children during the holiday season.

The event is open from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.

