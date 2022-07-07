Advertisement

Hannibal lawyer charged with felony

A judge's gavel.
By Jim Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal attorney has been charged with felony tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in felony prosecution, according to court records.

In a probable cause statement filed June 23, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Det. Ryan Lawzano alleges that Tyler Joseph White offered a witness $4,000 not to testify against his client, Blake Schmalzer, on a recorded phone line.

According to the statement, Schmalzer would have paid the money, and the absence of the witness testimony would have resulted in a lesser charge for Schmalzer.

Lawzano alleges that the conversation was overheard by the witness’s mother and that no other people were present at the time.

Court records show that Schmalzer was also charged with tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim, in felony persecution two months prior in April.

On June 28, White filed a motion to withdraw as Schmalzer’s counsel.

White operates Tyler J White, Attorney & Counselor at Law LLC at 619 Broadway in Hannibal. He is also listed on the Marion County primary ballot as running as the Republican candidate for associate circuit judge in the Aug. 2 primary.

White will appear for arraignment at 2 p.m. July 22 in Marion County Court.

All suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

