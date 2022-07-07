Heavy rain leads to flooding concerns

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Flood Watch is in effect for Scotland and Clark County in Missouri, Lee County in Iowa, and Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois through noon today. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Water ponding on the roads and water covered roads are possible as well.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are moving through the Tri-States this morning as the stalled front continues to sit over the area. These storms are producing very heavy downpours and frequent lightning and thunder. The heavy downpours can of course make it harder to see while driving, so giving yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to your morning destination is not a bad idea. If you happen to come across a water covered road, be sure to turn around and find a different route. Most of us travel the same roads everyday, time and time again. We know them like the back of our hand. However, the rain can not only hurt/damage the road but it can impact the ground underneath the road. That can lead to things like sink holes. If the water over the road has any flow to it, it could pick up your car. Higher water levels can even lead to your car stalling out. The thunderstorm complex will gradually weaken and move out the Tri-States this afternoon. The rain will clear from west to east. We will then get a break from the rain. The rest of the day will shape up partly sunny to mostly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be seasonable in the 80s. It will still feel very humid/sticky as dew points will be on the high side.

Into tonight, a few isolated showers/thunderstorms will be possible. However, we will have another round of widespread, very heavy rain overnight into tomorrow morning, which could lead to a continued flood concern. While the severe weather threat is low, the next round of storms could produce some small hail and gusty winds.

