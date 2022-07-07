Hospital Report: July 7, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Gary Dean Crail, age 67, of Quincy died on July 5 in Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Clarence Andrew “Andy” Baumann, 78, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 5 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Eric J. Smith, age 46, of Quincy, passed away on July 3 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
John Sherman Duryea, age 75, of Quincy, Illinois, and Marco Island, Florida, died on July 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Phyllis Maxwell, age 82, of Quincy died on July 5 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Terry H. Price, age 84, of Quincy died on July 2 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Blessing Hospital reports no births as of today
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.