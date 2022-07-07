Hospital Report: July 7, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Gary Dean Crail, age 67, of Quincy died on July 5 in Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Clarence Andrew “Andy” Baumann, 78, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 5 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Eric J. Smith, age 46, of Quincy, passed away on July 3 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

John Sherman Duryea, age 75, of Quincy, Illinois, and Marco Island, Florida, died on July 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Phyllis Maxwell, age 82, of Quincy died on July 5 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Terry H. Price, age 84, of Quincy died on July 2 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Blessing Hospital reports no births as of today

