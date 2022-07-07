Advertisement

Hospital Report: July 7, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Gary Dean Crail, age 67, of Quincy died on July 5 in Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Clarence Andrew “Andy” Baumann, 78, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 5 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Eric J. Smith, age 46, of Quincy, passed away on July 3 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

John Sherman Duryea, age 75, of Quincy, Illinois, and Marco Island, Florida, died on July 3 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Phyllis Maxwell, age 82, of Quincy died on July 5 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Terry H. Price, age 84, of Quincy died on July 2 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Blessing Hospital reports no births as of today

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 6th, 2022

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report July 6, 2022

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 6, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 5, 2022

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 5, 2022

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 5, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 4, 2022

Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 3rd, 2022

Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 1, 2022

Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
By Blake Sammann
James Vincent ‘Vince’ Dreier, age 44, of Mystic, CT, formerly of Quincy, died on June 29, 2022 in his home in Mystic, CT. Services are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 2nd, 2022

Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 1st, 2022

Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Community

Carnival comes to National Tom Sawyer Days

Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Rebecca Duffy
National Tom Sawyer Days continued Thursday with the first day of the carnival.