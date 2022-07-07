Advertisement

Keokuk Public Library breaks ground on park project

Keokuk Public Library Park
Keokuk Public Library Park(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Keokuk (WGEM) - The Keokuk Public Library has broken ground on its latest renovation.

The Public Library Foundation has been raising money for the construction since 2017.

Plans call for an outdoor reading park that will feature reading benches, a projection screen and wireless internet.

Foundation President Jack Smith said that money will be going back into local pockets.

“The goal is to keep the construction local. So we’ve got local artisans and local contractors. So we think that kind of helps the economy because the money has come in mostly from local people,” Smith said

Construction is slated to take six months.

A total of $800,000 has been raised for the project, but Smith expects another $200,000 could still be needed.

