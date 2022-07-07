Lee County sees an increase in speeding

DONNELLSON, IA (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office says they are seeing more speeding on local roads.

The office says they have handled more vehicular fatalities due to speeding this summer.

Sheriff Stacy Weber says it’s not just law enforcement that is concerned.

Other drivers are speaking out about the dangers on the road this year.

“People are sick of it. They’ll call on these people and they’ll report them. And it’s nice because you know, they shouldn’t be able to do that. They’re jeopardizing everyone on the road,” Weber said.

Weber says patrols have been increased on Highway 27 in Iowa and on nearby roads to help monitor speeding.

He warns that violators will be ticketed.

“We don’t get extra credit for writing tickets, we just don’t. But I have met many people who I’ve given warnings to on several occasions and it’s getting to the point where even the warnings aren’t mattering,” Weber said.

Weber says to help combat dangerous driving, the Sheriff’s office will be getting more involved in driving education courses.

They will help teach defensive driving and how to navigate dangerous intersections as a new driver.

Weber says patrolling has been increased on Highway 27 and other nearby roads.

