Advertisement

Lee County sees an increase in speeding

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONNELLSON, IA (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office says they are seeing more speeding on local roads.

The office says they have handled more vehicular fatalities due to speeding this summer.

Sheriff Stacy Weber says it’s not just law enforcement that is concerned.

Other drivers are speaking out about the dangers on the road this year.

“People are sick of it. They’ll call on these people and they’ll report them. And it’s nice because you know, they shouldn’t be able to do that. They’re jeopardizing everyone on the road,” Weber said.

Weber says patrols have been increased on Highway 27 in Iowa and on nearby roads to help monitor speeding.

He warns that violators will be ticketed.

“We don’t get extra credit for writing tickets, we just don’t. But I have met many people who I’ve given warnings to on several occasions and it’s getting to the point where even the warnings aren’t mattering,” Weber said.

Weber says to help combat dangerous driving, the Sheriff’s office will be getting more involved in driving education courses.

They will help teach defensive driving and how to navigate dangerous intersections as a new driver.

Weber says patrolling has been increased on Highway 27 and other nearby roads.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison
Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison
Bradley Yohn takes notes in May in Adams County Court. (FILE PHOTO)
Public defender free of conflicts to represent Yohn