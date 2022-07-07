New Carthage Public Library project put on hold

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The groundbreaking for a new library in Carthage has been delayed.

Construction was supposed to begin in the spring.

Carthage Public Library District Director Amy Gee said the estimates made by contractors eclipsed $5 million, more than double the expected amount of $2.5 million.

“The bids were much higher than we expected, so the project is delayed while we wait for the architect to make some revisions and while we ramp up our fundraising campaign,” Gee said.

Gee said contractors will re-estimate this fall. The earliest they can break ground is next spring.

The library is plain and outdated with an elevator that is not up to code. Certain rooms don’t have heating, and the air conditioning is hit-or-miss in some areas.

Gee said that renovating the current building is out of the question.

“Estimates to upgrade this building with a new elevator, a new staircase, and everything required to bring it up to code would cost about $1 million just for that, and now with prices going up I’m sure that’s even more,” Gee said.

Library frequenters have also noticed the need for improvements.

“To have more room to do what they want to do, and the programs they want to offer is a great thing, I think the new library would be great to have,” Carthage resident Jean Freeman said.

The need for greater handicap accessibility is also a concern.

“They have an elevator but it’s creaky and I would rather use the steps,” said library frequenter Ann Thompson.

“Everything on one floor would be much handier for the older crowd.”

Land for the new library is already acquired on North First Street, just north of Dollar General.

Gee said that donations can be made in-person at the current library.

