Pike County man arrested on child pornography, drug charges

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Brandon M. Lord, 28, of Barry, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of dissemination of child pornography, unlawful possession of child pornography, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported they executed a search warrant at 6:30 a.m. July 5, 2022, at a home in Barry, Illinois.

The Sheriff’s Department said Lord is accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of 13 engaged in various sexual acts.

Lord is being held in the Pike County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

