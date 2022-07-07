Advertisement

Pike County man arrested on child pornography, drug charges

Arrested and charged with 12 counts of dissemination and possession of child pornography
Arrested and charged with 12 counts of dissemination and possession of child pornography(Gray TV)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Brandon M. Lord, 28, of Barry, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of dissemination of child pornography, unlawful possession of child pornography, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported they executed a search warrant at 6:30 a.m. July 5, 2022, at a home in Barry, Illinois.

The Sheriff’s Department said Lord is accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of 13 engaged in various sexual acts.

Lord is being held in the Pike County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison
Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison
Bradley Yohn takes notes in May in Adams County Court. (FILE PHOTO)
Public defender free of conflicts to represent Yohn