Pleasant Hill man charged with felony after allegedly threatening to kill judge

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pleasant Hill, Illinois, man was arrested July 2 and charged with a criminal felony after allegedly threatening to kill a judge on Facebook Messenger, according to a probable cause statement issued by the Pike County state’s attorney.

The statement alleges that Keith E. Wright Jr. sent a message to another party stating “I might kill a judge” and “because he did me wrong in the first place.”

According to the statement, Wright also admitted that the judge was Charles H. Burch.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported that his department, along with the Pleasant Hill Police Department, began a criminal investigation about the threat on June 14.

Greenwood reported that Wright was also arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant at the same time.

A preliminary hearing for Wright is set for 11 a.m., Aug. 2, in Pike County Courtroom 1.

