Advertisement

Pleasant Hill man charged with felony after allegedly threatening to kill judge

Keith E. Wright Jr.
Keith E. Wright Jr.(Pike County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pleasant Hill, Illinois, man was arrested July 2 and charged with a criminal felony after allegedly threatening to kill a judge on Facebook Messenger, according to a probable cause statement issued by the Pike County state’s attorney.

The statement alleges that Keith E. Wright Jr. sent a message to another party stating “I might kill a judge” and “because he did me wrong in the first place.”

According to the statement, Wright also admitted that the judge was Charles H. Burch.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported that his department, along with the Pleasant Hill Police Department, began a criminal investigation about the threat on June 14.

Greenwood reported that Wright was also arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant at the same time.

A preliminary hearing for Wright is set for 11 a.m., Aug. 2, in Pike County Courtroom 1.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Gilker sentenced to 19 years for sex crimes against child
Quincy Regional Airport
Two airlines seek contract at Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

Construction at Fort Madison Middle School
Multi-million dollar construction project for Fort Madison Public Schools is underway
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Illinois leaders look for solutions following Highland Park shooting
Winchester School Improvements
Winchester School makes improvements
Illinois leaders try to find solutions after Highland Park shooting
Illinois leaders try to find solutions after Highland Park shooting