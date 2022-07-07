Public defender free of conflicts to represent Yohn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The new attorney appointed to represent the Springfield man charged in connection with a 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County does not have any conflicts, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Judge Roger Thomson told Bradley S. Yohn that Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson was clear of conflict in the case during a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.

Yohn, 34, was set to represent himself at trial on June 21, when he asked for an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. Thomson referred the case to the public defender’s office to determine if there was an attorney without a conflict in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn was represented by Public Defender John Citro until he decided to represent himself during a May 11 hearing, and even after he requested an attorney, he said he wouldn’t work with a public defender.

He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.

