Advertisement

Public defender free of conflicts to represent Yohn

Bradley Yohn takes notes in May in Adams County Court. (FILE PHOTO)
Bradley Yohn takes notes in May in Adams County Court. (FILE PHOTO)(POOL PHOTO/David Adam, Muddy River News)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The new attorney appointed to represent the Springfield man charged in connection with a 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County does not have any conflicts, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Judge Roger Thomson told Bradley S. Yohn that Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson was clear of conflict in the case during a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.

Yohn, 34, was set to represent himself at trial on June 21, when he asked for an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. Thomson referred the case to the public defender’s office to determine if there was an attorney without a conflict in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn was represented by Public Defender John Citro until he decided to represent himself during a May 11 hearing, and even after he requested an attorney, he said he wouldn’t work with a public defender.

He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
New Carthage Public Library project put on hold
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County sees an increase in speeding
Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison
Boba Bubbles and Brew opens in Fort Madison