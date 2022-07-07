QPS increases pay to entice new bus drivers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools Transportation Department hopes raising pay to $19 per hour will attract new bus drivers.

They are in need of 10 to 15 more drivers to drop off and pick up the students from school.

“To be a bus driver you know you have to be a good driver and be a good manager of kids,” said Quincy Public Schools bus driver Andre Landsom. “So I think that combination for a lot of people for that pay was never a good option.”

Transportation officials are hoping that with the pay increase, more people will apply and begin training before the school year.

“We’re hoping as incentive to get people to come here. At the end of the day if they enjoy working with kids this is a great opportunity,” said Alex Tuley, the QPS Transportation Department assistant director.

Training to become a bus driver is a paid, four-week course. The only requirement for applicants is to have a valid driver’s license.

