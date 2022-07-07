Advertisement

QPS increases pay to entice new bus drivers

QPC bus drivers needed
QPC bus drivers needed(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools Transportation Department hopes raising pay to $19 per hour will attract new bus drivers.

They are in need of 10 to 15 more drivers to drop off and pick up the students from school.

“To be a bus driver you know you have to be a good driver and be a good manager of kids,” said Quincy Public Schools bus driver Andre Landsom. “So I think that combination for a lot of people for that pay was never a good option.”

Transportation officials are hoping that with the pay increase, more people will apply and begin training before the school year.

“We’re hoping as incentive to get people to come here. At the end of the day if they enjoy working with kids this is a great opportunity,” said Alex Tuley, the QPS Transportation Department assistant director.

Training to become a bus driver is a paid, four-week course. The only requirement for applicants is to have a valid driver’s license.

RELATED STORIES:

RESOURCES:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Gilker sentenced to 19 years for sex crimes against child
Quincy Regional Airport
Two airlines seek contract at Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

The trees by Quincy Junior High have been treated and are healthy.
Tree commission provides ash tree update
Warsaw officials are looking to revamp the chamber of commerce to spark economic growth in...
Warsaw leaders looking to revamp chamber of commerce to spark economic growth
City crews spent much of the morning cleaning storm drains, gates and inlets so that water...
City crews work to clear storm drains
Quincy residents are concerned with changes to the city's recycling program
Quincy residents are concerned with changes to the city's recycling program