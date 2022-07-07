Quincy Public Library receives a national endowment for the Arts Big Read Grant

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library is one of the 62 organizations nationwide selected to receive a 2022-2023 NEA Big Read Grant.

According to library officials, the library will receive a grant of $11,000 which will support a community reading program focusing on the book Sitting Pretty by Rebekah Taussig. An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience.

“The Quincy Public Library is honored to once again by a recipient of the NEA Big Read grant and, through this opportunity, enrich our community by giving away free books and creating programs to aid us in uniting and understanding the differently-abled in the Quincy community,” said QPL Executive Director Kathleen Helsabeck.

According to library officials, the NEA Big Read offers a range of titles that reflect many different voices and perspectives, aiming to inspire meaningful conversations, artistic responses and new discoveries and connections in each community.

The main feature of the initiative is a grants program, managed by Arts Midwest, which annually supports dynamic community reading programs, each designed around a single NEA Big Read selection.

“It is inspiring to see how NEA Big Read grantees like the Quincy Public Library utilize these books as launchpads for their own programming, often creating opportunities for community conversations, new partnerships, and encouraging participants to incorporate art into their daily lives,” said Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D.

Quincy Public Library’s programming around Rebecca Taussig’s Sitting Pretty will commence with a Kick-Off event on September 15 that includes a keynote speaker and copies of Sitting Pretty provided to the community at no cost.

The month of Big Read events will include programs for patrons to learn more about and participate in adaptive sports and learn conversational-basic American Sign Language.

Accompanying the Big Read is the library’s self-titles Little Read for school-aged readers with the picture book Walk Ride Rodeo: A Story About Amberley Snyder by Amberley Snyder also provided at no cost.

On October 12, author, championship barre racer and speaker Amberley Snyder will complete the month-long Big Read with a convocation and author’s visit.

For more information including Quincy Public Library’s location, services and future details for the Big read visit www.quincylibrary.org.

If you are a person with a disability who requires special assistance for programming or patron materials, call 217-223-1309.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.