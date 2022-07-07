Quincy residents show concern toward changes to recycling program

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy is looking to change its recycling program, yet again, but residents are nervous about what that could mean for them.

Right now, the program costs the city an average of $634,000 a year for operating costs. A price that city leaders said is too high.

A community forum meeting was held on Wednesday night to hear from residents about what they would like for the program. This is all being done in an effort to find a way to continue the program and reduce expenses.

About 50 people showed up to the recycling community forum where they were presented with three options: keeping the program the same, switching to bi-weekly, or going to drop-off sites.

City Administrative Services Director Jeff Mays said the current system, ‘Option A’ generates $360,000 per year for participants and it generated $34,500 in Fiscal Year 2022 from recycled materials.

Mays said the city has at least four staff hired for recycling and runs three routes each week, which all add to the costs.

“We’re trying to find a different way of doing what we do that can help make it more sustainable for a long time to come,” he said.

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said ‘Option B’ going bi-weekly would be a less expensive option.

It would reduce their staff down to two and the other two members would be reassigned to help with other projects. This option would also decrease the routes from three to two and the council would determine down the line if the price would remain the same for residents.

“I like ‘Option B’ the most. I like having recycling picked up weekly right now. I’m a family of five and we fill two recycling bins every week. So I’m a little nervous on how we’re going to manage bi-weekly pick up,” Karen Agrimonti, a Quincy recycling participant said.

Agrimonti said she’s concerned the city would see a drastic decrease in people who recycle if it switches to residents having to go to a drop-off sites.

“I am able-bodied. I don’t want to put dirty stuff in my car and take it somewhere. I have multiple relatives in my age group. I can think of seven off of the top of my head. Six of them are physically unable to do that,” Evelyn Holtschlag agreed.

Quincy Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said ‘Option C’ would create three collection bin sites. One on the northwest, southwest, or central east side of town.

Conte said switching to curbside would eliminate the 5 dollars you’d have to pay as well as yearly maintenance, gas, staffing, and procedure costs that are subsidized under the current program.

“We expect the cost to service all the bins for a year of about. It’s between $95,000 and $105,000, so I used an average of about $100,000,” Conte said.

Mays said of Quincy’s 15,000 water customers, 5,900 recycle, which is about 40%.

“In at least the experience that’s shown in other places, the number of people in the 60% who don’t recycle, more than offset the people who decide not to recycle because it’s not curbside,” Conte said.

City officials said they also received feedback from 70 residents in a survey for what option they’d like.

“I wish there was a way to vote. It’s odd to me that they’re making all the decisions based on 50 people that came to a meeting,” Agrimonti said,

“I don’t think that was a very good way to get widespread input. I think 70 people replying to a survey tells me they didn’t tap enough people,” Holtschlag said.

Conte said the next step in this process is for the central services committee to meet and review Wednesday night’s recommendations. They plan to meet July 18.

After the central services committee meets, the issue will go before the city council and the mayor in early August. That’s when they will make a decision on how the recycling program will change.

