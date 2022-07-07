Tree commission provides ash tree update

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy is at least six years into its response to the invasion of the emerald ash borer (EAB) threatening the city’s trees.

Tree commission member Bob Terstriep said the problem is exploding across the region now.

“It’s really rearing it’s ugly head this year,” Terstiep said. “It’s showing up a bunch, as we knew it would 6-8 years ago.”

While the invasive species is making its presence known across the Tri-States, Terstriep said the treatments against EAB have been successful in the city.

“The good thing is the treatment is working, and it’s working well. So, it’s kind of a success story,” Terstriep said. “Many municipalities chose not to treat any trees, they decided early to just take them all out. And I’m kind of glad we didn’t do that.”

He said the city is treating around 250 trees, with that number being updated between treatments to account for any trees that have died or damaged due to storms.

Terstriep said it is not hard to see which trees have been treated, versus those that are dying.

These trees along IL-57 are infected with EAB and are dying. (WGEM)

For anyone that has their own personal ash trees, Terstriep says they should act quickly to save their trees.

“If it hasn’t been treated you could be too late,” Terstriep said. “Some can still be saved but it’s getting pretty late now. They say a tree can be gone up to 30% dead and you can still save it. But you got to remember that anything that is dead won’t come back.”

Any dead or dying ash trees should be removed according to commission members.

They say the dying trees provide an extra breeding ground for the EAB to spread even more. Additionally, dying trees are very weak and the limbs can present a falling hazard.

You can find more information about the Emerald Ash Borer from the USDA by clicking here.

