Two airlines seek contract at Quincy Regional Airport

Quincy Regional Airport
Quincy Regional Airport(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Two essential air service providers have submitted proposals to offer round trips to Chicago and St. Louis from the Quincy Regional Airport, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

The current essential air service provider, Cape Air, filed a 90-day notice in May to terminate its four-year contract with the Quincy Regional Airport.

However, the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered Cape Air to continue its services until Quincy selects a new carrier.

Boutique Air out of San Francisco, which competed with Cape Air to serve Quincy last year, is offering a two-year contract with 36 weekly trips -- 18 to Chicago and 18 to St. Louis -- for its fleet of Pilatus PC12, single-engine aircraft that have eight or nine passenger layouts.

Southern Airways Express out of Palm Beach is offering its Saab 340 twin turbo-prop, 30-seat aircraft to Quincy under a four-year contract. The airline is proposing two four-year contracts: one that offers 24 round trips to St. Louis and 12 to Chicago and one that offers 18 round trips apiece.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup had said he intends to hold a public hearing for the bidders to make their pitch.

