Advertisement

U.S. jobless claims rise to 235k, most in nearly six months

"Help Wanted" image
"Help Wanted" image(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, and while layoffs remain low, it’s the fifth straight week claims have topped the 230,000 mark.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 2 rose to 235,000, up 4,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. Until early June, claims hadn’t eclipsed 220,000 since January and have often been below 200,000 this year.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers advertised fewer jobs in May amid signs that the economy is weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual...
Camp Point man arrested on charges of sexual assault
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Gilker sentenced to 19 years for sex crimes against child
Travis Wiley
Judge disqualifies Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2018 murder case

Latest News

Central Lee Lady Hawks Roll Past Columbia On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wed (July 6)
Reality Agency Warning About Rental Scams
Local real estate agency warns about rental scams
The city of Quincy is looking to change its recycling program, yet again. However, residents...
Quincy residents show concern toward changes to recycling program
Quincy residents are concerned with changes to the city’s recycling program
Quincy residents are concerned with changes to the city’s recycling program