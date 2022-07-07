Warsaw leaders looking to revamp chamber of commerce to spark economic growth

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - In an effort to promote economic development in, Warsaw, Ill., leaders are looking to revamp their chamber of commerce.

Hancock county economic development executive director Samantha Harnack said the city’s chamber has been inactive for decades.

She said without a chamber, entrepreneurs are lacking certain resources, and putting the area in a position that isn’t optimal for growth.

“Growth without some planning and organization can be a little much, and I think that with a chamber it’s going to really guide that growth into what they’re looking for,” Harnack said.

Carthage and Nauvoo both have chambers of commerce. Harnack said one in Warsaw would promote growth across the entire county.

“As tourists come in for historical sights in Nauvoo, this would be a great place for them to come, and as they’re [county chambers] connecting it can only help each community grow,” Harnack said.

Harnack said the chamber could potentially be funded by an existing account from when the chamber was initially active.

Warsaw first ward alderman Tyler McLaughlin said more businesses will attract more people to see what Warsaw has to offer.

McLaughlin hopes economic growth will lead to more patrons at the city’s sandbar.

“It’s two football fields long, you can walk out until there’s water above your head and there’s nothing but sand and that’s not the Mississippi people think about, that’s a vacation spot,” McLaughlin said.

RePete Candle and Coffee Bar owner Cassandra Grunewald opened her shop just eight weeks ago.

Grunewald said she was slightly apprehensive about becoming an entrepreneur, but was happy she took the risk.

“As a business owner, that’s something you have to be willing to do is take on risk, and as a life long resident of Warsaw, I knew in my heart this is the place I wanted to be,” Grunewald said.

Grunewald is also a part-time business teacher at Warsaw High School.

As part of the curriculum she takes students to area businesses to speak with owners. Grunewald learned from one entrepreneur that 75 percent of his business comes from out of town.

Grunewald said a new chamber could help direct more out of towners to local businesses.

“That immediately struck me as an opportunity that we as other business owners in town are missing, so we have all of this traffic coming through town and nobody is capitalizing on it,” Grunewald said.

Leaders are looking to build or move into a facility on Maine Street. They expect Warsaw to have a functioning chamber by the end of the year.

