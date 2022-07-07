WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 6) Quincy Gems Set To Start The Second Half Of The Prospect League Season Tonight And The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Soccer Team Continues “Contact Day Workouts” At Advance Physical Therapy Field

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The second half of the 2022 Prospect League season gets underway this evening for the hard-charging Quincy Gems. After a two day break for the July 4th Holiday, the Gems will host the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at QU Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tonight’s contest will represent just the second meeting between the Gems and Illinois Valley this season. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to QU Stadium and caught up with Gems Manager Brad Gyorkos, Prospect League Player Of The Week Zack Stewart (Missouri State), and catcher Otto Jones (Washburn University) to get their thoughts on this evening’s match-up against the visiting Pistol Shrimp.

At Advance Physical Therapy Field, the work continues on the prep soccer pitch for the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders. The “Blue and Gold” are still in the midst of their IHSA sanctioned 25 “Contact Days” at 10th and Jackson, and so far, head coach Greg Reis is pleased with the progress he’s seen this summer with several younger players in the program. Younger players who could be vying for significant playing time, on the varsity level, once the fall season rolls around. We’ll check in with Coach Reis for an update on those developing players in the Raiders program who have caught his attention the past few weeks. with their play on the pitch.

In “The Hawkeye State” this evening, two Lee County prep softball teams will be in the post-season spotlight on the dirt. In a Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinal match-up, The Lady Crusaders of Holy Trinity Catholic will be on the road facing 11th-ranked Sigourney. In Donnellson, the Lady Hawks of Central Lee will also be in action. We’ll have details on who they’ll be hosting in Lee County.

