WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (July 6) Central Lee Lady Hawks Post IGHSAU Post-Season Win On The Softball Dirt In Lee County And The Quincy Gems Fall To Defeat On The Prospect League Diamond Against Illinois Valley

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IGHSAU Softball

Class 3A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Columbus 4

Central Lee 14 (Final/6 Innings)

CLHS Advances To Semifinals And Will Face West Burlington On Saturday

Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Holy Trinity Catholic 1

(11) Sigourney 11

HTC Closes Out The 2022 Season With A (10-11) Slate

Prospect League

Illinois Valley 11

Quincy Gems 1 (Final/7 Innings)

QG: Held to Just 4 Hits On Wednesday

Quincy Gems Will Host Spring Thursday At QU Stadium (Weather-Permitting)

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 0

Braves 3

STL: Cards Now (44-40) On The Season

Listen To Cards Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM

Cubs 2

Brewers 1

CHI: Cubbies Now (34-48) On The Season

Listen To Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

Twins 8

White Sox 9

KC Royals 7

Astros 4

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.