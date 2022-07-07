Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (July 6) Central Lee Lady Hawks Post IGHSAU Post-Season Win On The Softball Dirt In Lee County And The Quincy Gems Fall To Defeat On The Prospect League Diamond Against Illinois Valley

HTC Lady Crusaders Softball Team Closes Out The 2022 Season On The Road
Central Lee Lady Hawks Softball Team Rolls To A Post-Season Win On Tuesday
Central Lee Lady Hawks Softball Team Rolls To A Post-Season Win On Tuesday(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IGHSAU Softball

Class 3A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Columbus 4

Central Lee 14 (Final/6 Innings)

CLHS Advances To Semifinals And Will Face West Burlington On Saturday

Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Holy Trinity Catholic 1

(11) Sigourney 11

HTC Closes Out The 2022 Season With A (10-11) Slate

Prospect League

Illinois Valley 11

Quincy Gems 1 (Final/7 Innings)

QG: Held to Just 4 Hits On Wednesday

Quincy Gems Will Host Spring Thursday At QU Stadium (Weather-Permitting)

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 0

Braves 3

STL: Cards Now (44-40) On The Season

Listen To Cards Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM

Cubs 2

Brewers 1

CHI: Cubbies Now (34-48) On The Season

Listen To Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

Twins 8

White Sox 9

KC Royals 7

Astros 4

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 6) Quincy Gems Set To Start The Second Half Of The Prospect League Season Tonight And The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Soccer Team Continues “Contact Day Workouts” At Advance Physical Therapy Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Set To Host Illinois Valley This Evening On The Prospect League Diamond

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday July 5 Part II

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 5) Part I

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 5) Fort Madison Bloodhounds Baseball Team Will Be In The IHSAA Post-Season Spotlight On Friday And John Wood Blazers Basketball Trio Already Working On Building Team Chemistry As Well As Their Bodies

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Set To Return To The Post-Season Baseball Spotlight On Friday

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 5)

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 5) Fort Madison Bloodhounds Will Return To Post-Season Play On The IHSAA Diamond On Friday In Lee County And The South Shelby Cardinals Are Preparing For A Major Facilities Upgrade In The Weeks Ahead

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Set To Return To The Post-Season Baseball Spotlight On Friday In The Hawkeye State

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 4) Fireworks From QU Stadium

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 4) Quincy Gems Enjoying Two Nights Off From Action On The Prospect League Diamond After Sunday’s Setback Against The Hoots Of O’Fallon Plus “July 4 Holiday Fireworks Display” From QU Stadium

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Set To Start The 2nd Half Of The Prospect League Season On Wednesday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 4) Central Lee Lady Hawks Utilizing Team Chemistry In A Big Way On The IGHSAU Dirt This Summer In Lee County

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central Lee Lady Hawks Softball Team In The Tri-States Sports Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 4) Part II

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT