Winchester School makes improvements

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester Public Schools will soon have an outdoor classroom. As part of a larger improvement project underway in the local school district.

Winchester’s K-8 Principal Andy Stumpf said the slab of new concrete behind Winchester Elementary School may not look like much now. Soon, however it will be a place for students to learn outdoors. He said he and the faculty stress the importance of kids, especially lower grades, to have mobility while learning.

“It gets the kids up and out of their chair,” Stumpf said. “(And) it gives them a chance to stretch their legs, and other then a little break we’re getting them out here.”

Stumpf said any class can use the space: reading, math, art and more. They will provide sign-up sheets for the teachers so they can take turns taking the classes out when the weather is nice.

“There’s going to be chairs and tables,” Stumpf said. “And we’re going to put something to provide shade.”

He said the schools received over $10,000 in various grants (from Cargil, Country Financial, and the Tracy Family Foundation) which was also put toward a brand new basketball court and playground padding. Something Stumpf said the kids needed to keep them safe.

“(The old basketball court) was an ankle-breaker,” Stumpf said. “Because, you’d be dribbling the ball down the court and step on a crack and twist your ankles.”

The Booster Club President Kent Coultas said the club was able to use a portion of $300,000 from years of fundraising to get new fences and bleachers for the high school.

”We’re putting a new backstop on the baseball field,” Coultas said. “We did the outfield fence a few years ago.”

The club also helped the band purchase new instruments and get new curtains for the school’s auditorium.

Stumpf says over $500,000 in COVID relief money is improving the high school and elementary school roofs.

“The last couple of years we’ve had numerous leaks,” Stumpf said. “Our ceiling tiles throughout the building, the ceiling tiles you’ll go out and see water stains.”

Stumpf said the plan is to have these improvements finished by August.

He said a ceremony will take place for the outdoor classroom’s unveiling and will memorialize student James Kerr Ballard who passed away last summer.

That exact date is to be determined.

