Advertisement

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane Closure
Broadway lanes to be closed early Friday
Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Gas prices declining
Drivers react to declining Missouri gas prices
The city of Quincy is looking to change its recycling program, yet again. However, residents...
Quincy residents show concern toward changes to recycling program
Quincy Regional Airport
Two airlines seek contract at Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois leaders react to Biden executive order protecting reproductive health care
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel for 8 hours
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight