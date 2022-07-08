Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 9th, 2022
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Angela Creech
Mia Anderson
Susie May
Kathy Houston
Daxson Redd
Connor Cramsey
Kaliah Fitzpatrick
Connie Dixon
Senda Guertzgen
Jessica Hunt
Austin Richter
Lee Pryor Jr
Kristi Whitaker
Tallie Meyer
Tony Altgilbers
Sue Huston
Jean Lewis
Jill Van Dohlah
Dixie Bodenhamer
Shianna Reddick
Maddox Woods
Freddie Kientzle
Madison Wiemelt
ANNIVERSARIES
Ralph & Lynne Mcintire
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.