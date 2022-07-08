Brown and McDonough Counties each receive over $300K for park projects
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $30.3 million grants for 87 park projects throughout Illinois.
The grants are through Illinois’ Open Space Land Acquisition Development program. They are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Brown County is receiving $400,000 in the Mount Sterling Park District for improvements at the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.
McDonough County is receiving $360,000 for the Macomb Park District to develop Patton Park.
The OSLAD grant awards are being awarded to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities in Illinois.
“Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities,” Pritzker said. “Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors — and enjoy some sunshine, too.”
The OSLAD recipients include:
Brown County
- Mount Sterling Park District, Joel Oliver Memorial Pool improvements – $400,000
Champaign County
- Champaign County Forest Presrve District, Dark Sky Trail and amenities – $294,000
- Village of Fisher, Fisher Village Park redevelopment – $234,900
- Village of Rantoul, Heritage Lake redevelopment Phase 1 – $400,000
- Tolono Park District, West Side Park revitalization – $400,000
Clark County
- Clark County Park District, campground addition – $211,500
Clinton County
- City of Trenton, Trenton Community Park improvements – $315,000
Cook County
- Alsip Park District, skate park redevelopment – $203,500
- Chicago Park District, Marian R. Byrnes Park – $500,000
- Cook County Forest Preserve District, Beaubian Woods outdoor recreation amenities – $1,150,000
- Des Plaines Park District, outdoor nature lab and play park – $400,000
- Dolton Park District, Blackstone Park Phase I – $400,000
- Elk Grove Park District, Marshall Park – $400,000
- City of Evanston, skate park at Twiggs Park – $400,000
- Park District of Forest Park, Reiger Park – $400,000
- Hanover Park District, Community Park – $319,700
- Village of Hazel Crest, 1750th Street Park Phase II – $400,000
- Hoffman Estates Park District, Beacon Point – $180,000
- Kenilworth Park District, Townley Field – $400,000
- Lemont Park District, Downtown Linear Park development – $400,000
- Village of Lincolnwood, Flowers Park – $400,000
- Mount Prospect Park District, Rosemary S. Angus Friendship Park – $400,000
- Niles Park District, Pioneer Park – $400,000
- Northbrook Park District, Oaklane Park renovations – $400,000
- City of Palos Heights, Orchard Park development – $282,100
- Park Ridge Park District, Hinkley Park – $400,000
- Prospect Heights Park District, East Wedgewood Park – $275,000
- River Trails Park District, Willow Trails Park – $400,000
- Skokie Park District, Central Park – $400,000
- Tinley Park Park District, Buedingen Park redevelopment – $311,500
- Worth Park District, Peaks Park improvements – $146,500
Dekalb County
- Sycamore Park District, Reston Ponds Park – $240,300
DuPage County
- Addison Park District, Lake Manor Nature Preserve – $396,200
- Bartlett Park District, Apple Orchard Community Park – $400,000
- Bloomingdale Park District, Stratford Park – $250,000
- Butterfield Park District, Glenbriar Park northwest development – $400,000
- Darien Park District, Community Park – $400,000
- DuPage County Forest Preserve District, Willowbrook Forest Preserve – $400,000
- Glen Ellyn Park District, Ackermann Park-Lenox site addition – $400,000
- Itasca Park District, Benson Park – $400,000
- Lombard Park District, Four Seasons Park Phase 2 – $283,100
- Medinah Park District, Thorndale Park redevelopment – $400,000
- Oak Brook Park District, Autumn Oaks Phase II at Central park – $400,000
- Roselle Park District, Turner Park – $400,000
- Village of Villa Park, Lufkin Park redevelopment – $400,000
- Westmont Park District, 314 N. Grant St. expansion acquisition – $90,000
- Wheaton Park District, Briar Patch Park improvements – $317,500
Effingham County
- Effingham Water Authority, Lake Sara Pearson Peninsula Park development Phase II – $400,000
Franklin County
- City of Christopher, park renovation – $253,000
Greene County
- City of Carrollton, Fry Park improvements – $200,000
- City of Roodhouse, REZ Park improvements – $400,000
Jefferson County
- Village of Bluford, COMBO-Village Park acquisition – $200,000
JoDaviess County
- Blackhawk Park District, Meridian Park pool house project – $100,000
Kane County
- City of Elgin, Millennium Park – $338,100
- Kane County Forest Preserve District, Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve – $400,000
- Village of West Dundee, Fairhills Park – $400,000
Knox County
- City of Galesburg, HT Custer Park renovation – $360,000
Lake County
- Buffalo Grove Park District, Prairie Grove Park – $400,000
- Park District of Highland Park, Park Avenue access improvement project – $400,000
- Lake County Forest Preserve District, Lakewood Forest Preserve redevelopment – $400,000
- Village of Libertyville, Nicholas Dowden Park Phase 1 – $400,000
- Waukegan Park District, Bevier Park renovation – $400,000
- Zion Park District, Shiloh Park – $400,000
Madison County
- Village of Hartford, COMBO w/ land donation, Lewis and Clark Tower Park – $90,000
McDonough County
- Macomb Park District, Patton Park development – $360,000
McHenry County
- Village of Algonquin, Presidential Park improvements – $400,000
- Village of Spring Grove, Main Street Park improvements – $145,800
McLean County
- Heyworth, Centennial Park playground and improvements – $64,700
Moultrie County
- City of Sullivan, Wyman Park improvements – $381,800
Ogle County
- Village of Davis Junction, Community Park expansion acquisition – $100,000
Perry County
- City of Du Quoin, Du Quoin Municipal Pool bathhouse and parking renovations – $390,500
Piatt County
- Village of Atwood, COMBO-village park expansion – $15,000
Randolph County
- Red Bud, Ratz Park revitalization – $400,000
Saline County
- Harrisburg Township Park District, inclusive playground at soccer complex – $396,000
Sangamon County
- City of Auburn, Union Park improvements – $400,000
- Springfield Park District, Kiwanis Park redevelopment – $400,000
Shelby County
- City of Shelbyville, ballfield enhancement project – $324,000
- Village of Strasburg, park renovation – $318,000
Tazewell County
- East Peoria, Levee Park Phase III spray pad and amphitheater – $400,000
Union County
- City of Anna, Hadley’s Haven – $400,000
Will County
- Channahon Park District, Tomahawk Aquatic Center – $400,000
- Frankfort Park District, Redevelopment of Windy Hill Park – $174,000
- New Lenox Community Park District, Hibernia Park development Phase II – $400,000
- Plainfield Park District, Redevelopment of Van Horn Woods – $400,000
- Village of Romeoville, Romeo Crossing Community Park – $400,000
Winnebago County
- Rockford Park District, Ray Wantz Memorial Playground development – $315,000
- Roscoe Township, Founders Park – $337,300
Beginning in 1987, the OSLAD program has invested $433.5 million in 1,816 local park projects. The programs funding comes a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.
