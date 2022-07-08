Advertisement

Catholic leaders to hold Father Toloton pilgrimage

Father Tolton is recognized as the first black priest in the United States and his cause of...
Father Tolton is recognized as the first black priest in the United States and his cause of sainthood is underway in Rome.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A pilgrimage to commemorate the 123rd anniversary of Father Augustus Tolton’s death will take place in Quincy.

Father Tolton is recognized as the first black priest in the United States and his cause of sainthood is underway in Rome.

Thursday’s mile-long pilgrimage will start outside of St. Peter Catholic school and end with prayer at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery where Father Tolton is buried.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, church leaders said they will practice social distancing during the walk and encourage families to spread out from another, as they honor Father Tolton.

“It’s his example that we’re trying to hold up for people and to say this priest became holy by going about his daily life as a priest in difficult times right here in our own town and if he can do it, we can too,” Fr. Daren J. Zehnle said.

The procession will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by evening prayer and a prayer to end racism at 7 p.m. at the cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane Closure
Broadway lanes to be closed early Friday
Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Gas prices declining
Drivers react to declining Missouri gas prices
The city of Quincy is looking to change its recycling program, yet again. However, residents...
Quincy residents show concern toward changes to recycling program
Quincy Regional Airport
Two airlines seek contract at Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

SCNC residents
New tax bump to bring revenue to Scott County Nursing Center
SCHC Examination Room
Scott County Nursing Center to offer physical checkups, immunization ahead of school
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois leaders react to Biden executive order protecting reproductive health care
Hancock County Tornado
Possible tornado touches down in Hancock County
Hancock County Tornado
Hancock County Tornado