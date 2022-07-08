Advertisement

Disabled veterans receive medical transportation assistance

By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you need a ride to the veterans hospital in Iowa city there is local help.

Disabled American Veterans in Quincy provide rides for disabled veterans to get them to and from their appointments.

Any disabled veteran who joins will receive a lifetime membership, even if they move.

Disabled American Veterans treasurer Les Lair said if you wish to help, donations are accepted.

“They can donate money or items, we do have a yard sale in Canton, Mo,” Lair said. “Anything they can come up with to help veterans would be greatly appreciated.”

If you want to learn more call the Disabled American Veterans for assistance at (573) 541-1352.

Meanwhile, today the organization invited WGEM to their monthly meeting to give us an award as a recognition of patriotism.

