Hannibal Regional Airport on a list to receive money to improve terminals

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Regional Airport is on a list of three Missouri airports the federal aviation administration announced will be part of a $5.2 million investment to to improve terminals.

Hannibal regional airport will receive $285,000 to repair damaged, infrastructure and extend the use of the current terminal building.

Funding for the grants comes from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act--which was backed by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for airport terminal grants.

