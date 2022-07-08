Hospital Report: July 8, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Patricia Garcia, 79, of Hannibal, MO. passed away July 7 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Kameron Ezekiel Monty Burns age 1, of Quincy died July 3 in St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Todd A. McEwen, age 52, of Quincy, died July 4 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Clarence Andrew “Andy” Baumann, 78, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 5 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Kaley Vasquez of Barry IL....boy

Christopher & Jacqueline Lewis of Payson, IL...boy

