Lower Humidity This Weekend

After a couple days of intense humidity, some drier air (in the lighter greens and browns) will be moving in just in time for the weekend.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
After a couple of days of warm and wet weather, drier conditions are set to move in just in time for the weekend. As a cold front pushes through, lower temperatures and dew points will filter into the Tri-States.

High temperatures on Saturday will only reach into the low to mid 80′s, with humidity values much lower. Overnight Saturday night, low temperatures will fill down into the upper 50′s to low 60′s.

Temperatures will gradually warm a bit higher on Sunday and especially Monday, before another cold front brings the chance for an isolated storm Monday night along with more seasonable and dry weather through much of next week.

