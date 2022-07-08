Multi-million dollar construction project for Fort Madison Public Schools is underway

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A $36 million construction project is underway in the Fort Madison School District.

The plan is to combine the middle and elementary schools.

Now more than 100 years old, conditions at Lincoln and Richardson elementary schools have started to hinder student learning, Superintendent Erin Slater said.

“They’re not very well handicap accessible. They are not up to what our standards are for HVAC, that’s heating and cooling. So those air conditioned spaces don’t exist in our elementary schools,” Slater said.

Fort Madison Schools Maintenance Director Nic Chiri says construction is being done by local contractors.

“We do have local contractors, we had a bid letting about a month ago and we just started work on here a couple weeks ago so we’re pretty excited to get the ball rolling,” Chiri said.

The new building will feature updated heating and cooling systems, a shared learning environment, and American Disability Association functionality.

Fort Madison School Board President Dianne Hope is eager for students to have an enhanced environment to learn.

“It’s time to afford our students the opportunities that they need, want and we want them to have,” Hope said.

Middle School Principal Tracy King has seen the struggles at both grade schools and is eager to see a change.

“I have been an administrator at both elementaries and now here at our middle school and bringing us all together is the best environment for our students,” King said.

She said that students can learn better in a modified environment.

“When the students don’t have to worry about extensive heat, they’re able to learn much better,” King said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. July 12 at Fort Madison High School.

The ceremony at the middle school will follow at 9:45 a.m.

Construction is expected to be completed by the 2024 school year.

