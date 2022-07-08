Advertisement

New tax bump to bring revenue to Scott County Nursing Center

SCNC residents
SCNC residents(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials at the Scott County Nursing Center said a new county-wide tax will give their operations a boost.

The facility, in Winchester, is home to senior citizens with health issues.

Scott County Nursing Center Nursing Director Debbie O’Dell said when it comes to running a facility, the small things matter, like food, water and shelter.

They said inflation isn’t making things easy.

“We’ve endured major price increases on supplies, food, etcetera,” O’Dell said.

SCNC residents Earl Clamton and Marie Hemborough have lived in the facility for two years.

Both said the staff at the facility takes good care of them.

“They are right there when you need them,” Hemborough said.

Clamton said he is happy the overwhelming majority of taxpayers supported a 0.1% property tax bump to help keep the facility running.

“We’ve got all people in the area that have health problems as one type or another and they just need a place to be,” Clamton said.

O’Dell said more money coming to the nursing center does not just help the residents, but the workers, too.

“For a county home, we have county benefits for our employees,” O’Dell said. “So, the benefit package is for our employees is nice. That does increase the base pay of their employment over the span of a year. So helping to support, maintain and continue to do that.”

O’Dell said the 4-H club also chipped in earlier this month with a $500 grant through them to keep the facility beautified.

“The gazebo needed fresh paint and they added some raised boxes for the residents,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell said with prices on the rise, there’s no way to know if further tax issues will need to be addressed for future ballots.

She said, however, this money should help for now.

It will increase property taxes for Scott County residents by 0.1%.

O’Dell said she predicts the small tax increase will generate around $100,000 in revenue for the Scott County Nursing Center.

