Overnight/early morning thunderstorms led to flooding concerns again

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Flood Watch remains in effect through 10 AM this morning for Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Water may pond on roads and there may even be a few water covered roads.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms moved through the Tri-States overnight into early this morning. These storms have been packed with lightning, leading to some pretty loud thunder. The storms have also been very efficient rain makers, which continued our concern for flooding as we have saturated soils. Some areas ended up with water ponding on the roads, a few water covered roads, and sewers had a hard time keeping up. That thunderstorm complex continues to move eastward gradually clearing the area, with a few lingering showers behind it. Most of the showers and thunderstorms should either be gone or dissipating by about 10 AM. However, it does not look like we will be done with the rain yet for the day. As we get closer to the afternoon, I am expecting some breaks in the clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. When that cold front comes through later in the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop. These storms will not be widespread though, just scattered. These storms would produce some localized heavy downpours.

