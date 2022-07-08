Advertisement

Palmyra City Council changes Community Improvement District boundaries again

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra City Council discussed multiple topics at tonight’s meeting including revising the Community Improvement District’s boundaries again.

The Community Improvement District would set aside a one cent sales tax collected at participating businesses and use it for their upgrades or to help new ones.

The council voted to remove Brown’s Furniture and add a commercial plot of land on East Ross street, as Brown’s did not want to be included.

Mayor Rusty Adrian said he is excited about the project taking shape.

“We need revitalization and this would be real helpful for the business owners to collect money to put forth to make their building a better, safer structure,” Adrian said.

Council also voted for Mayor Rusty Adrian to submit American Rescue Plan Act funding applications to update the sewer system and storm water drains.

They also discussed new city logo ideas, overlaying asphalt near the Marion County Jail and adding a traffic light at Main street and Main Cross street.

