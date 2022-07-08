Palmyra Police Department gets new body cameras

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Police body cameras have helped hold officers accountable and cleared others of wrongdoing. In Palmyra, police officers have new body cams that promise higher-quality video and a more accurate account of officers’ actions.

Patrol Officer Tanner Martin got a new body camera this week and he said it is improving his job at the Palmyra Police Department.

“This one automatically switches for infrared for night mode and normal mode for day time recording,” Martin said.

Martin said the old body cams did not have an infrared setting.

“You lose quality for sure, and especially with things that are a little bit more distanced, you can’t see those as well, where as this one it automatically switches, Martin said. “You can cover it and make it dark and you can hear it switch right over.”

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said the seven new cameras have a cloud-based storage. He said officers can easily download videos to watch right on their phones.

Bogue said it is an improvement they are making to hold officers accountable and keep the community safe.

“If the officer does do something wrong, then it’s up to us to be able to take care of that issue and deal with the officer,” Bogue said.

He said police body cameras are not required in the state of Missouri, but they are recommended by the city’s liability insurance provider.

“I’m just really excited to have it,” Martin said. “It documents everything we do in the community.”

Bogue said the new body cameras cost $4,000 a year. He said they are partially funded through their liability insurance carrier.

More improvements for the department are on the way with three new Chevy Tahoe squad cars should arrive later this month.

