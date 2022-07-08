Possible tornado touches down in Hancock County

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - As showers and storms rumbled across the Tri-States Thursday afternoon and evening, a possible tornado was sighted in Hancock County.

Lexie McClintock witnessed the tornado around 6:10 p.m., she said she was traveling north of Carthage.

“Probably five or six miles north of Carthage and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, is that a tornado?’ So I got my phone out, of course,” McClintock said.

McClintock said the tornado didn’t last very long.

“It only lasted probably...it might have lasted five minutes or better, but, and then it kind of repeated a little bit and then it came back down a little bit.” McClintock said.

McClintock said that although she has seen something like it before, she thought it was weird that there was no weather alert.

“Usually there are weather alerts out, and I was like ‘I haven’t heard nothing over the radio,’” McClintock said.

McCormick took the video below.

According to meteorologist Ray Wolf with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, these types of tornadoes are usually short-lived and quite weak.

An upper-level low-pressure system was spinning across the Midwest Thursday and Friday, providing enough instability and spin in the atmosphere for some funnel clouds to develop.

“The big message is this is not the kind of environment that would produce large tornadoes that are a major threat to life or property,” said Wolf.

He said even though these types of tornadoes are weak, anyone who witnesses them should still take immediate tornado safety precautions and alert their local sheriff’s office so it can be reported to the National Weather Service.

Wolf said the public and spotters play a critical role in providing ground truth for these weaker showers and thunderstorms that produce funnel clouds and tornadoes considering that much of the Tri-States is quite a distance from the closest radars in the Quad Cities, Lincoln, Illinois, and in St. Louis.

He said better radar coverage could benefit in spotting some of these short-lived storms, but the focus of the federal government is currently on upgrading existing radar systems rather than adding new ones.

Wolf said weather service meteorologists spoke with Hancock County officials and have not been able to confirm any damage from the possible tornado.

He said they plan to get into contact with McClintock, at which point they would decide on whether officially add the tornado report into their database.

Since there was no damage confirmed, the tornado would be rated as an EF-U which stands for unknown.

