Scott County Nursing Center to offer physical checkups, immunization ahead of school

SCHC Examination Room
SCHC Examination Room(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials at the Scott County Health Department said every child entering kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade in Illinois are required by law to get their physicals.

For vaccinations, it’s for every child entering kindergarten, 6th grade and 12th grade.

“These are not COVID vaccines,” said Registered Nurse Angela Hoots. “These are the state required vaccines such as the MMRs, the meningitis vaccines, the tetanus vaccines, things like that.”

The Scott County Health Department will offer physicals and vaccinations together on July 12 and 14.

There are still available slots.

Illinois residents can call the Scott County Health Center at 217-742-8203 to set up an appointment.

Rules for Back-to-school vaccinations:

Illinois: Immunization requirements

Iowa: Immunization requirements

Missouri: Immunization requirements

