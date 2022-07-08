Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 7) Quincy Blue Devils Continue To Put In The Work This Summer On The Prep Gridiron As “Contact Days” Roll On At Flinn Memorial Stadium And “Mother Nature” Puts A Damper On The Quincy Gems Schedule On The Prospect League Diamond

IGHSAU: Keokuk Lady Chiefs And The Lady Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Have Their Post-Season Showdown Postponed On The Softball Dirt
QHS Head Coach Rick Little "Pleased" With Teams Work Ethic
QHS Head Coach Rick Little "Pleased" With Teams Work Ethic(Tony Cornish, Jr.)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Blue Devils refused to let “Mother Nature” play a part in interrupting their “Contact Days” workout schedule on the turf at Flinn Memorial Stadium earlier today. The Blue Devils hit the gridiron at 3:00 p.m. ready to work on blocking, tackling, and passing drills under threatening gray skies. QHS head coach Rick Little likes the way this 2022 squad comes ready to work, regardless of the weather. We’ll check in with the “Blue and White’s top field general and get his thoughts on his overall goal during these “Contact Day” practices taking place in hot and humid conditions in “The Gem City.”

Due to earlier rains taking place throughout the Tri-States, the Gems will not be in action tonight on the Prospect League diamond at QU Stadium. Quincy’s game against Springfield has been “officially” postponed until later this month. We’ll have details...

On the prep softball dirt in Southeast Iowa, the IGHSAU post-season softball schedule also took a few hits today thanks to “Mother Nature!” One highly-anticipated game that was wiped off of Thursday’s schedule was the Keokuk vs. Fort Madison showdown in Lee County. We’ll have an update...

