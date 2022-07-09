The 2022 Lee County Fair in full swing

DONNELLSON, IA(WGEM) - The Lee County Fair in Donnellson, Iowa is in full swing.

It kicked off on July 6 and not even rain has been able to stop the festivities.

A ‘Kids Day’ event was held on Friday, featuring activities like face paintings and a magic show.

Attendee Ben Fett said he had a blast at all the events, but he was especially excited for the carnival rides.

“I’m excited to be here today because I want to go on the rides with my cousin and my friends,” Fett said.

The Lee County Fair will run until July 11 with a different theme of events every day.

For a list of the events you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.