Catholics in Quincy commemorate Father Tolton

By Jayla Louis
Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Catholics in Quincy are commemorating the 125th anniversary of Father Augustine Tolton’s death with a pilgrimage procession today.

A mile-long procession will begin at 10 a.m. at the statue of Tolton outside St. Peter Catholic Church at 2600 Maine St.

Following a welcome, explanation and prayer, the procession will travel along the south side of Maine Street and cross onto the east side of South 33rd Street until it reaches St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, where Tolton is buried.

At 11 a.m. Mass will be held at Tolton’s grave where Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield Thomas John Paprocki is the celebrant.

After the Mass, a prayer will be held and the event will be concluded with the song “Holy God, We Praise thy Name,” which was Tolton’s favorite hymn.

Tolton is recognized as the first black priest in the United States, and the cause for his beatification and canonization is ongoing in Rome.

Tolton and his family escaped slavery in 1862 when they crossed the Mississippi River.

After settling in Quincy, he attended St. Peter Catholic School and later went to seminary in Rome because no American seminary would accept a black man.

Tolton was sent back to Quincy after being ordained, where he arrived to thousands of supporters.

Tolton died of heatstroke at 43 on July 9, 1897, and is buried in St. Peter Cemetery in Quincy. Pope Francis declared him “Venerable” on June 12, 2019, the second stop of four to becoming a saint in the Catholic Church.

