Expansion project for The Madison Senior Living is well underway

FORT MADISON, Mo. (WGEM) - Construction is underway at the Madison Senior Living facility.

The new Birkwood Village will be an extension of the current 24-hour full-care nursing home.

Fort Madison resident Chuck Bermel said this expansion is essential to a growing older generation.

“Now the baby boomers are really starting to come of age where they need assisted living and nursing home skills,” Bermel said.

Administrator Holden Grandstaff believes that the expansion will allow residents to adapt to more independent living while still staying local.

While there’s still room in the 24-hour nursing care center, the new building will offer assisted living to those wishing to enjoy more independence while receiving the care they desire.

“As they age and need more care than what the assisted living can provide, rather than having them uproot and have to pretty much uproot their lives and move to another location they can essentially stay in the same location,” Grandstaff said.

Bermel’s wife has been a resident at the Madison for six months.

He’s eager for her to transition into a different living situation while still receiving the support she needs.

“It would make me feel good, it would make me feel that she’s safer,” Bermel said.

As for the upcoming Birkwood Village facility, a focus has already been established.

“Our main focus will be good for wellness, friendship and peace of mind for the residents,” Grandstaff said.

Grandstaff believes that this will be a refreshing environment for the staff of The Madison as well.

“And so a lot of the new things going in the new facility will be able to provide that not only for those in the community that will be moving into the assisted living but also the staff that will be working there,” Grandstaff.

The Birkwood Village extension is expected to take about a year to build with residents moving in by Fall of 2023.

