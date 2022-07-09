Judge Robert Adrian to announce campaign for retention

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to a statement from Judge Robert Adrian, he will be announcing the kickoff to his campaign for retention for circuit judge at 5 p.m. on July 12 in front of the Adams County Courthouse.

The statement also said that Adrian is now free to comment on the Drew Clinton case.

In January, Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit Frank McCartney filed an administrative order removing the embattled Adrian from handling criminal cases.

This came after several days of controversy following Adrian’s reversal of his own conviction of an 18-year-old man who had been charged with criminal sexual assault. Drew S. Clinton had faced charges for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Also in January, Judge Adrian kicked Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, out of the Adams County courtroom after he couldn’t be “fair” with him.

In June, The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint with the Illinois Courts Commission against Judge Adrian, charging Adrian with conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the judicial office into disrepute.

