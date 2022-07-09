Advertisement

Supply chain issues impact local farm equipment store

By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Supply chain shortages are hitting tractor supply stores.

James Weisenberger, a local general manager at a tractor supply store, said tractor parts are not the only thing they are having issues getting, but also the tractors themselves.

Weisenberger said because of this it is starting to affect business.

Customers are starting to need to look for parts as far as 18 weeks in advance.

With these shortages it’s not just the stores being affected, but also the farmers.

“If a machine doesn’t run, a producer can’t get their product in or out in a timely manner and that can cause bottle necks with the markets and everything,” Weisenberger said.

Weisenberger believes that the biggest issue in the supply chain problem is the lack of raw material to make the components needed.

